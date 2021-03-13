Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 239.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of BCEI opened at $34.89 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $727.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

