Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.95.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.33 on Friday, hitting $478.68. 8,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

