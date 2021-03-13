Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 4,317 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,215. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $516.79 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.91 and a 200-day moving average of $528.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.