TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.90.

THS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of THS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 434,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,335. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after acquiring an additional 488,033 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 434,356 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $13,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $13,802,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 225,661 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.