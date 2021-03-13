Travala.com (AVA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.98 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. Travala.com has a market cap of $180.64 million and $25.98 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for approximately $3.52 or 0.00006259 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.44 or 0.00460793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.77 or 0.00553737 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00077728 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,258,750 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars.

