Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Transphorm in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Transphorm stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Transphorm has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Transphorm will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

