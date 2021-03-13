TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 21,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG stock traded up $17.81 on Friday, hitting $615.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,853. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $625.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $582.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $33,135,471. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

