Traders Buy Large Volume of Eastman Chemical Call Options (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,996 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,431% compared to the typical daily volume of 457 call options.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $207,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.