TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPIC. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.90.

TPI Composites stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,749. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

