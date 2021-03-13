Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,056,000 after purchasing an additional 213,399 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after buying an additional 89,967 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,850,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

TM opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The company has a market cap of $212.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

