Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Director Sells $10,209,433.60 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.