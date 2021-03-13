Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 153.8% in February

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,128. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 102,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

