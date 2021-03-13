Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 153.8% in February

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,128. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.