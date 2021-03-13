Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Stake Decreased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDP. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 51.3% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 50.6% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 180,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 60,729 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NDP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 15,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,179. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.