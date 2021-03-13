Tornado Reaches One Day Volume of $1.15 Million (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $563,896.50 and approximately $1.15 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for $93.98 or 0.00157054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.64 or 0.00462290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00062961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00085465 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.84 or 0.00521110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Tornado Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

