Tornado Cash (TORN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.70 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $54.50 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $159.99 or 0.00265617 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.44 or 0.00458950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00062349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00069361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00085093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.13 or 0.00514897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012375 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,638 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.