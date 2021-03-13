TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CFO Sells $1,909,400.00 in Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00.

NYSE BLD opened at $199.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.49 and a 200-day moving average of $182.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

