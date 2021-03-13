TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CFO Sells $1,909,400.00 in Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00.
NYSE BLD opened at $199.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.49 and a 200-day moving average of $182.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $224.89.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.
