Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Robert I. Toll Sells 318,528 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $18,299,433.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,420,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,747,154.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE TOL opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

