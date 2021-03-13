Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 181.9% from the February 11th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of TOKCF stock remained flat at $$58.00 during trading hours on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
