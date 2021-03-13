Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 181.9% from the February 11th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TOKCF stock remained flat at $$58.00 during trading hours on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

