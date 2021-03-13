Todd Clossin Sells 5,000 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $37.25 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 264.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 28.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 109,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,856 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

