TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $11.99 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $541.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 867.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 169,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in TimkenSteel by 26.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

