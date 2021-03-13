Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $13.06 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.94 million, a PE ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

