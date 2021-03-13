Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $13.06 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.94 million, a PE ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Earnings History for Tilly`s (NYSE:TLYS)

