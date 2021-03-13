TheStreet Upgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to “B-“

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNFI. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $39.18 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

