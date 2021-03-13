TheStreet Downgrades Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
