TheStreet Downgrades Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

