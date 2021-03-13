Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after buying an additional 171,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $846,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 321.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

