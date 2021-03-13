TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Price Up 19.5%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price shot up 19.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.59. 29,680,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 16,564,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

