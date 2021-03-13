The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEGRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

