The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $2,296,377.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,296,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The St. Joe stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 239,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $17,162,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 53,871 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.