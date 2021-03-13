The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its position in shares of The Southern by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after purchasing an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.85. 76,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

