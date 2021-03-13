The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 83,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,039. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

