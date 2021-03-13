The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Shyft Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.