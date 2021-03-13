The Sandbox (SAND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $665.92 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $495.89 million and $665.92 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 112.2% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00057190 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,266,194 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.