The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

