The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Trading Up 8.3%

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 104,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 103,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

