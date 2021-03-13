The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 539,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

