The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

