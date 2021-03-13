The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,758 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,784,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,832 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

