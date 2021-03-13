The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

