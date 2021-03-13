The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of The India Fund worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,863,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after acquiring an additional 245,828 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $21.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

