The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,999 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of The Hackett Group worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCKT stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

HCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

