The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $1.81 on Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, The Graph has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00003035 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $441.40 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00050411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00672203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00066166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00037531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00025494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

