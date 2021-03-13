The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on WPP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on WPP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on WPP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 941.36 ($12.30).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 901 ($11.77) on Thursday. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 936.20 ($12.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The stock has a market cap of £11.04 billion and a PE ratio of -4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 834.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 738.36.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.