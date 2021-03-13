The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €32.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.70 ($33.76).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €29.78 ($35.04) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €27.97 and its 200 day moving average is €25.24.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

