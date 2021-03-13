The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after acquiring an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 540.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COO opened at $379.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

