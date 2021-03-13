The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 45,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. 573,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,779,082. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $217.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

