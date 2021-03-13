The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 15.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in The Clorox by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.29.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.25. 27,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,634. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

