The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $74.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLCE. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup cut The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut The Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.27.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $9,468,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $8,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

