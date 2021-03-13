The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.65). The Children’s Place posted earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,260,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 152,030 shares during the period.

Shares of PLCE traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.66. 379,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,750. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $85.04.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

