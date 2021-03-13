The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $40,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHEF shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

