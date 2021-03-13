The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein Sells 3,000,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

