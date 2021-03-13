The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Earnings Results

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of The Buckle stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 549,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,776. The Buckle has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

In related news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $105,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $241,629. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

